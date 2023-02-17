Demolition crew finds 116-year-old time capsule at University of Illinois

17 February,2023 03:11 pm

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - The demolition of a building on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus yielded an unexpected discovery -- a 116-year-old time capsule.

School officials said workers carrying out the demolition of Illini Hall, a project that began in early February, were clearing the building's cornerstone when they found a time capsule from 1907.

Officials said they had no record of a time capsule being concealed in the building, which was originally constructed for the local YMCA.

The school said the time capsule will be turned over to the University YMCA. The capsule will be opened as part of the group's 150th celebration in the autumn.

"It is one of the ways we can help preserve history. The building is no longer here. We've documented the building historically. This is a part of that building the Y can keep as far as their heritage," Dennis Craig, the school's historic preservation officer told WCIA-TV. "The Y, while they're not a part of the university directly, they've been an influence on this campus all these years, too."