S.C. man claims $300,000 lottery prize just before leaving on vacation

17 February,2023 02:32 pm

SOUTH CAROLINA (Web Desk) - A man preparing to leave for vacation managed to claim a $300,000 lottery prize just before departing.

The Upstate man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was making preparations to leave for vacation when he went to the Publix store in Mauldin to buy a bag of ice.

While at the store, the man picked up a Gold Rush scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.

The man rushed to the lottery claims center in Columbia to collect his prize before the office closed.

The player was able to cash the ticket and head home so he could depart for his trip.

The winner said he already has plans for his prize money.

"I'm debt free," he said.