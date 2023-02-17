Japanese zoo worker in bear suit leads keepers on chase in escape drill

JAPAN (Web Desk) - An emergency drill at a Japanese zoo made for a comedic scene when a zoo worker donned a cartoon-like bear costume to play the role of a fugitive bruin.

The drill at Hitachi City Kamine Zoo was aimed at simulating the facility's response to an Asian black bear escape after an earthquake.

The drill included the zoo staff, Ibaraki Prefectural Police's Hitachi Police Station, the Hitachi Fire Station and the city's pest damage prevention team attempting to recapture an escaped bear portrayed by the zoo employee.

The response team used nets and vehicles to corner the faux-bear before simulating the process of shooting it with a tranquilizer dart. The bear was then returned to its enclosure.

Zoos in Japan have previously gone viral for escape drills involving workers dressed as escaped animals including lions and zebras.