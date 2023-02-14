Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters

The district shared photos of firefighters helping Betsy climb out of the deep snow.

14 February,2023 10:31 am

UTAH (Web Desk) - Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of a cow that wandered into a creek bed and became stuck in the deep snow.

The South Summit Fire District said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a creek on a report of a bovine in distress.

"It seems the Betsy here stayed out a little too late last night. She couldn't quite get out of the creek bed on her own," the post said.

The district shared photos of firefighters helping Betsy climb out of the deep snow, which nearly reached the cow's neck.

The firefighters were able to give Betsy "a boost up the embankment," the post said.