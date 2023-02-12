Florida man finds message in a bottle washed up on beach

WeirdNews WeirdNews Florida man finds message in a bottle washed up on beach

The messages inside the bottle have been written by a father, mother and two daughters.

12 February,2023 09:41 am

FLORIDA (Web Desk) - A man taking a walk on the beach with his dog found a glass bottle that turned out to contain messages written by four members of a family.

Ted Horton said he was walking with his golden retriever on Flagler Beach when he spotted the washed-up bottle with multiple sheets of paper inside.

"The bottle didn't look like it had been in the water very long as no buildup of any kind was on the outside," Horton wrote in a Facebook post.

The messages inside the bottle turned out to have been written by a father, mother and two daughters. The notes were addressed to a deceased son.

Horton said the undated notes were written on Ritz-Carlton notepad pages.

He said he added his own note to the bottle, explaining where and when it had been found, and enlisted the help of a friend to have it returned to the water offshore.

Horton said he hopes the family who wrote the notes might hear about his discovery "and know that their bottle is going to continue its journey soon."