Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica

WeirdNews WeirdNews Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica

Her swim was aimed at raising awareness of the need to protect Antarctic waters.

12 February,2023 09:32 am

CHILE (Web Desk) - A Chilean swimmer has become the first person to swim 1.55 miles through the frigid waters of Antarctica.

Bárbara Hernández, 37, an open water swimmer whose accomplishments include a Guinness World Record for the fastest ocean mile swim through the Drake Passage in southern Chile, wore only a standard bathing suit when she took on the 36-degree water.

Hernández said her swim, believed to be a new world record for the longest Antarctic swim, was aimed at raising awareness of the need to protect Antarctic waters.

"I'm so happy and so relieved that it all went well. Swimming in Antarctica has been a dream I've had for years, and part of my longtime ambition to swim in parts of all seven of the world's oceans. Physically it has been incredibly tough, but all worth it if the message on the need for urgent action to protect these amazing waters reaches decision-makers," Hernández said in a news release.