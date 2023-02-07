Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river

The rescuers arrived to find the dog was stranded about 30 feet from shore.

07 February,2023 09:35 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.

Gardiner Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews responded Saturday when a resident "reported their dog had broken through the newly formed ice on the Wallkill River."

GFD Capt. John Barton and firefighter Tony Baxter donned protective dry suits and ventured out into the slushy water to bring the "very good boy" back to dry land.

"Reunited with his owner, they were taken by NPRS ambulance to Gardiner Animal Hospital, where the dog was examined and found to be in good condition," the post said.