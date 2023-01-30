In-focus

Etiquette expert slammed after telling women how to eat a burger

LONDON (Web Desk) - A woman thinks that women should be striving to act  elegant , admitting in her TikTok bio that she strives for  elegance and femininity .

Antonia Higham regularly shares videos on her @antoniahigham account about how women can do things  elegantly , such as eating salads, pasta, and her latest offering shows how to eat a burger  properly  - but some people weren t convinced.

She captioned the controversial clip: "Elegant ladies never eat a burger like this". Antonia then proceeded to show how not to eat the tasty treat.

She said you must not  pick it up and shove it in , meaning if you don t like to mess about when eating, you re out of luck.

If you  pick it apart , according to Antonia that s also a no-no, and  dunking it in the sauce  is also frowned upon.

Instead, the  proper  way to eat your burger is by  cutting it in half  first, then you should  proceed to cut small bite-sized pieces  and eat it with a knife and fork that way.

In the comments section, however, people were not convinced by her unusual burger-eating method and called her out for it. 

