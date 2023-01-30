Etiquette expert slammed after telling women how to eat a burger

30 January,2023 11:04 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A woman thinks that women should be striving to act elegant , admitting in her TikTok bio that she strives for elegance and femininity .

Antonia Higham regularly shares videos on her @antoniahigham account about how women can do things elegantly , such as eating salads, pasta, and her latest offering shows how to eat a burger properly - but some people weren t convinced.

She captioned the controversial clip: "Elegant ladies never eat a burger like this". Antonia then proceeded to show how not to eat the tasty treat.

She said you must not pick it up and shove it in , meaning if you don t like to mess about when eating, you re out of luck.

If you pick it apart , according to Antonia that s also a no-no, and dunking it in the sauce is also frowned upon.

Instead, the proper way to eat your burger is by cutting it in half first, then you should proceed to cut small bite-sized pieces and eat it with a knife and fork that way.

In the comments section, however, people were not convinced by her unusual burger-eating method and called her out for it.