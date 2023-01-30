Man wants a tattoo of his dog and not of his wife's name

WeirdNews WeirdNews Man wants a tattoo of his dog and not of his wife's name

She asked why I would get a tattoo of our dog instead of her name.

30 January,2023 10:40 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A man told his wife he would happily get their beloved dog s face tattooed on his skin. Little did he know this remark would ultimately lead to a disagreement.

The couple, who don t have any tattoos and don t have any particular interest in getting any, have been together for nine years and married for four. They re also the proud owners of a particularly majestic crossbreed dog, whose husky/malamute heritage gives him a wolf-like appearance.

While they were both messing around on their phones, the wife showed him a meme that poked fun at a bad wolf tattoo. In jest, he remarked that he would get a tat of their own dog s face, but she didn t take this well at all, wondering why he wouldn t just get her name instead.

The perplexed dog owner recalled: "She asked why I would get a tattoo of our dog instead of her name.

"I answered that I like wolves and that our dog looks like one plus I don t have any intention of having anyone s name or face on my skin. I asked her why would I? I thought we were still joking but she got upset."

Reaching out to fellow Reddit users for advice, he continued: "She has all the right to feel upset but was I in the wrong? Tattoos have never been important in our lives nor do I think they will be but if for some reason they become important I think I have a say on what I can do with my body.

"I honestly don t know what to do when someone gets upset around me even though I think I didn t offend them."