Regulatory action on chips, AI is coming, Commerce official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior US Commerce Department official has said the Trump administration is preparing new regulatory measures covering artificial intelligence and semiconductor exports.

Jeffrey Kessler, who oversees US export controls, made the announcement while addressing a congressional hearing on Tuesday, indicating that further action on AI and chip technologies is imminent.

Kessler also confirmed that the administration does not intend to reinstate the Biden-era AI diffusion rule, which had established a global framework limiting the export of advanced AI chips to certain countries.

The remarks suggest the administration is pursuing a different approach to regulating sensitive AI and semiconductor technologies, with new export control measures expected to be announced in the near future.