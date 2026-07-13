Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Samsung Electronics to advance start of chip factory in Yongin to 2029

Samsung Electronics to advance start of chip factory in Yongin to 2029
Updated on

Summary Samsung Electronics plans to start operations at its Yongin chip plant in 2029, accelerating production to meet rising AI memory chip demand.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it ​aims to bring forward the start ‌of operations of its chip fabrication site in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, to ​2029 from 2030-2031, as it seeks ​to keep up with surging demand ⁠for memory chips used in AI infrastructure.

Last ​month, both Samsung and its South Korean ​rival SK Hynix (000660.KS) announced pledges to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding production capacity at ​home, after President Lee Jae Myung ​called for measures to narrow regional economic divides.

Under the ‌plan, ⁠the government hopes South Korea can double its memory-chip production capacity within five years by speeding up the construction of ​fabs by Samsung ​and ⁠SK Hynix in Yongin, and building a new chip cluster in ​Gwangju city.

Samsung Electronics "plans to begin ​operations ⁠at its first fabrication plant in Yongin by 2029, which is one to two ⁠years ​ahead of the original ​schedule," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

China successfully lands 'SpaceX-style' reusable rocket for first time
Pakistan in talks with Netflix, other streaming platforms to boost local content
Meta is ditching its AI image generation feature after widespread backlash
US launches first trial operations of electric air taxi programme
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes