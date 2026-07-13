Samsung Electronics to advance start of chip factory in Yongin to 2029

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it ​aims to bring forward the start ‌of operations of its chip fabrication site in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, to ​2029 from 2030-2031, as it seeks ​to keep up with surging demand ⁠for memory chips used in AI infrastructure.

Last ​month, both Samsung and its South Korean ​rival SK Hynix (000660.KS) announced pledges to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding production capacity at ​home, after President Lee Jae Myung ​called for measures to narrow regional economic divides.

Under the ‌plan, ⁠the government hopes South Korea can double its memory-chip production capacity within five years by speeding up the construction of ​fabs by Samsung ​and ⁠SK Hynix in Yongin, and building a new chip cluster in ​Gwangju city.

Samsung Electronics "plans to begin ​operations ⁠at its first fabrication plant in Yongin by 2029, which is one to two ⁠years ​ahead of the original ​schedule," a spokesperson said in a statement.