EU plans age-based restrictions on children's access to social media

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will introduce age-based restrictions on children's access to social media, marking the bloc's most comprehensive effort yet to improve online safety for young users.

Speaking in Brussels, von der Leyen presented recommendations prepared by two experts proposing a phased approach to social media access. Under the proposal, children under the age of 13 would only be allowed to use social media platforms for limited periods under the supervision of parents, caregivers or teachers.

The restrictions would gradually ease as children grow older, allowing teenagers increased access based on their age.

"It is clear we need age-appropriate restrictions to platforms," von der Leyen said, adding that the focus had shifted from whether children faced online risks to how they could be given a safer digital environment.

She indicated that the European Commission was likely to adopt the recommendations and would unveil a formal legislative proposal after the summer. The initiative is expected to be announced during her annual State of the Union address in September.

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, China, India and the United States, have already introduced or are considering similar measures targeting major social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Von der Leyen said the restrictions would primarily apply to social media platforms and other online services with age-inappropriate or addictive features, describing the initiative as "social media plus."

She added that once such platforms are clearly defined, the EU intends to implement a gradual and age-based access system designed to better protect children while allowing increasing digital independence as they mature.