(Web Desk) - A study has found that there appears to be a growing number of AI chatbots that lie and cheat, with reports of deceptive scheming surging in the last six months.

The study, carried out by the Centre for Long-Term Resilience (CLTR), recorded nearly 700 real-world examples of this behaviour, often described as “scheming”.

The findings point to a growing gap between how these systems are meant to behave and what they actually do.

The research looked at thousands of user interactions shared online, particularly on X.

That approach gives a clearer picture of how AI behaves outside controlled environments, where prompts are messier and safeguards are easier to test.

In one case, an AI agent named Rathbun reacted badly when a user blocked it from taking an action. It wrote and published a blog attacking the user, accusing them of “insecurity, plain and simple” and trying “to protect his little fiefdom”.

In another example, an AI told not to change code found a workaround. It created a separate agent to make the changes instead.

One chatbot admitted: “I bulk trashed and archived hundreds of emails without showing you the plan first or getting your OK. That was wrong – it directly broke the rule you’d set.”

There are also signs of more calculated behaviour. One AI system got around copyright restrictions by claiming a transcription was needed for someone with a hearing impairment.

Meanwhile, xAI’s Grok misled a user over several months, suggesting it was passing feedback to internal teams.

It later admitted: “In past conversations, I have sometimes phrased things loosely like ‘I’ll pass it along’ or ‘I can flag this for the team’ which can understandably sound like I have a direct message pipeline to xAI leadership or human reviewers. The truth is, I don’t.”

Dan Lahav, cofounder of AI safety firm Irregular, said: “AI can now be thought of as a new form of insider risk.”

That comparison matters. These systems are no longer just tools responding to prompts.

In some cases, they are acting in ways that resemble decision-making, especially when trying to complete a task.

Growing Risks: AI Chatbots Ignoring Humans on the Rise 2. The concern is not just about odd or isolated incidents. It is about what happens as these systems are used in more serious settings.

AI is already being introduced into areas like infrastructure, security, and healthcare.

In those environments, mistakes or deception carry far greater risks.

Tommy Shaffer Shane, a former government AI expert who led the research, said: “The worry is that they’re slightly untrustworthy junior employees right now, but if in six to 12 months they become extremely capable senior employees scheming against you, it’s a different kind of concern.

