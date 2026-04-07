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OpenAI urges California, Delaware to investigate Musk's 'anti-competitive behavior'

OpenAI urges California, Delaware to investigate Musk's 'anti-competitive behavior'
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Summary OpenAI asked California and Delaware authorities to investigate Elon Musk over alleged anti-competitive behavior ahead of a trial over his lawsuit against OpenAI.

(Reuters) - OpenAI urged the California and Delaware attorneys general to consider investigating Elon Musk and his associates' "improper and anti-competitive behavior", ​ahead of a trial between the two sides set ‌to begin this month.

Musk sued OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman and others in 2024, accusing them of violating OpenAI's founding mission as it ​restructures to a for-profit entity. Musk was a cofounder ​of OpenAI in 2015 but left in 2018 and ⁠launched rival xAI with its competitor chatbot Grok.

In a court ​filing in August, OpenAI had said Musk tried to enlist ​rival Mark Zuckerberg for the bid that his consortium made for OpenAI early last year, but the CEO of Meta Platforms did not ​come on board.

On Monday, the ChatGPT maker sent a letter to ​California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, saying ‌the ⁠lawsuit sought damages of more than $100 billion from its nonprofit foundation, which it said would effectively cripple the organization.

A judge in Oakland, California, ruled in January that a jury will ​hear the ​trial, expected to ⁠start in April.

OpenAI's chief strategy officer Jason Kwon said in the letter sent on Monday ​that the lawsuit could undermine the company's ​efforts to ⁠ensure that artificial general intelligence, or AGI, benefits all of humanity.

Musk's filings in the litigation "suggest that your offices did not ⁠thoroughly investigate ​OpenAI's plan to recapitalize and merely ​relied on promises about what OpenAI will do in the future," Kwon said.

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