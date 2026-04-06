NASA releases impressive image of dark side of moon

(Web Desk) - NASA released the impressive image of the dark side of the moon on Sunday, marking “the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes.”

The basin is thought to have formed 3.7 billion years ago by an asteroid smashing into the surface at nine miles a second.

The Orion is now two-thirds of the way to the moon and is on course for a lunar flyby by Monday. The Artemis II – the mightiest rocket ever built – thundered into the sky on April 1, leaving the Earth’s orbit yesterday to start its three day mission to the Moon.

It is the first manned Moon mission since Nasa’s Apollo 11, which made its lunar visit in 1972.

Mission specialist Christina Koch said she and her three fellow astronauts were “probably most excited” to be seeing the basin.

“It is sometimes known as the Grand Canyon of the moon because it has all kinds of multi-layered crater rims and a lot of different land formations, and it has lava fields all throughout,” she said from the space capsule.

“It’s very distinctive and no human eye previously had seen this crater until today, when we were privileged enough to see it, so we can’t wait to share more when we get closer to the moon.”

Koch along with Nasa’s Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen, were launched into space from the NASA Kennedy Space Centre, on Wednesday night.

This lunar odyssey will send the crew approximately 252,000 miles into space before returning to Earth.

The current record for the farthest is about 248,000 miles, held by the Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1970.

Though they will not land on the surface itself, the Artemis II mission is a crucial step in the plan to establish a $20 billion base on the moon.

Hailing the mission ahead of launch, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth, and everywhere in between – Economically, Militarily, and now, BEYOND THE STARS.

“Nobody comes close! America doesn’t just compete, we DOMINATE, and the whole World is watching.

“God bless our incredible Astronauts, God bless NASA, and God bless the Greatest nation ever to exist, the United States of America!”