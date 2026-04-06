FIA plans to launch AI-driven app to combat human smuggling

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan will soon launch an “artificial intelligence-driven application” to track and apprehend human smugglers by digitizing its ‘Red Book’ of most-wanted criminals, a senior official said.

The initiative marks a significant shift in the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) strategy, moving away from static paper records toward a real-time digital surveillance system.

The application will profile 143 high-priority targets currently listed for exploiting citizens. A core feature of the application is the integration of AI-based facial recognition tools.

“As human smugglers often rely on outdated records and frequently alter their appearance, the application incorporates AI-based tools capable of identifying individuals through core facial features, even in cases of disguise,” Muhammad Nouman Siddiqui, an FIA director, told Arab News, adding the digitized Red Book will be accessible to both officials and the public.

In 2023, a fishing trawler carrying hundreds of migrants capsized near Greece, killing at least 82 people, with dozens of Pakistanis among the victims. A year earlier, another boat carrying migrants sank near Libya, also resulting in Pakistani casualties. These tragedies have drawn international attention and raised questions about the role of organized human smuggling networks operating across borders.

FIA estimates that human smugglers charge victims Rs3 million to Rs4 million ($10,000 to $14,000) per person.

“These human smugglers lure victims with fabricated success stories... often leading to tragedies such as boat capsizing incidents that claim lives and tarnish the country’s reputation,” Siddiqui said.

The new application will provide detailed dossiers on suspects, including their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport details, phone numbers, bank account records, and the status of ongoing court proceedings against them. To close loopholes used by fugitives to evade capture, the digital platform will also map the suspects’ family members and close associates, according to Siddiqui.

“We believe that this AI-driven app will significantly enhance our already rigorous efforts to combat crime and human smuggling,” Siddiqui added.