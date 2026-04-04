Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

SpaceX delays next Starship test launch by a month, Musk says

SpaceX delays next Starship test launch by a month, Musk says
Updated on

Summary SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the next Starship V3 test flight is delayed to early May, with upgrades for NASA missions; SpaceX eyes a $1.75T IPO.

(Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's next Starship test ​flight will take place in May and ‌not April as originally scheduled.

Musk posted on social media platform X that the next flight of ​Starship’s V3 vehicle was four to ​six weeks away, or in the first ⁠two weeks of May. Earlier, he ​said the first flight would take place in April.

SpaceX's ​debut of the V3 Starship iteration has been delayed for months as the company has packed dozens of ​upgrades into the vehicle to make ​it more reliable and suitable for NASA missions like ‌landing ⁠on the moon under the Artemis program.

Starship, SpaceX's next‑generation rocket, is designed to be fully reusable and carry far larger payloads ​than SpaceX's Falcon ​rocket.

SpaceX's previous ⁠Starship test launch, its 11th, was in October.

SpaceX has confidentially filed for a ​U.S. initial public offering, Reuters reported ​on ⁠Wednesday, setting the stage for what could become the largest stock market debut on ⁠record.

The Starbase, ​Texas-headquartered firm is targeting ​a potential valuation of more than $1.75 trillion.

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

China moves to regulate digital humans, bans addictive services for children
'Extraordinary' views of home as astronauts head towards Moon
5G launch faces delays as Apple yet to release required software update
Microsoft to invest $10 billion in Japan for AI and cyber defence expansion
Featured

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon