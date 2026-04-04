(Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's next Starship test ​flight will take place in May and ‌not April as originally scheduled.

Musk posted on social media platform X that the next flight of ​Starship’s V3 vehicle was four to ​six weeks away, or in the first ⁠two weeks of May. Earlier, he ​said the first flight would take place in April.

SpaceX's ​debut of the V3 Starship iteration has been delayed for months as the company has packed dozens of ​upgrades into the vehicle to make ​it more reliable and suitable for NASA missions like ‌landing ⁠on the moon under the Artemis program.

Starship, SpaceX's next‑generation rocket, is designed to be fully reusable and carry far larger payloads ​than SpaceX's Falcon ​rocket.

SpaceX's previous ⁠Starship test launch, its 11th, was in October.

SpaceX has confidentially filed for a ​U.S. initial public offering, Reuters reported ​on ⁠Wednesday, setting the stage for what could become the largest stock market debut on ⁠record.

The Starbase, ​Texas-headquartered firm is targeting ​a potential valuation of more than $1.75 trillion.