5G launch faces delays as Apple yet to release required software update

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Despite the completion of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction, the official launch of 5G services in the country continues to face obstacles.

Sources indicate that Apple has not yet released the necessary software update patch required to enable 5G support on its devices, preventing users from accessing 5G services on their current iPhones.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reportedly made progress in this area, and it is expected that the software update patch will be released within two to three weeks.

Telecom operators have intensified communication with mobile manufacturers to resolve the issue promptly, and state-level engagement with Apple is also under consideration.

The relevant division of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains in constant contact with stakeholders to facilitate a smooth rollout.

Experts note that until the software update patches are released, existing mobile phones will not be capable of using 5G services, raising concerns over further delays in the practical launch of 5G in Pakistan.