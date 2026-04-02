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WhatsApp says Italian surveillance company tricked around 200 users into downloading spyware

WhatsApp says Italian surveillance company tricked around 200 users into downloading spyware
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Summary WhatsApp said an Italian surveillance firm tricked ~200 users, mainly in Italy, into installing fake apps that spied on them, marking the second major spyware incident in 15 months.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Messaging service WhatsApp said an Italian surveillance company tricked some 200 ​users into downloading a bogus version of ‌its popular app that was rigged to spy on its victims.

In a statement, the Meta Platforms-owned (META.O) service ​said the campaign was carried out by ​ASIGINT, a subsidiary of northern Italy-based SIO, ⁠whose website boasts of "high-performance, field-proven cyber intelligence solutions ​and technology."

WhatsApp said the campaign was "highly targeted" and ​relied on deception to get victims to install "malicious software that impersonated WhatsApp." It did not identify the victims ​beyond saying they were "primarily" in Italy.

SIO, which ​says on its website that it partners with "Law Enforcement Agencies, ‌Government ⁠Organizations, Police and Intelligence Agencies," did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Italy's interior ministry referred questions to police, who did not ​immediately return a ​message.

This ⁠is the second time in 15 months that Meta has publicly disrupted ​spyware activity in Italy, which is ​still dealing ⁠with the fallout from the exposure in early 2025 of a surveillance operation carried out using spyware from ⁠the ​U.S.-owned firm Paragon. Italy ​and Paragon have since parted ways. 

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