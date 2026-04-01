Italian bill proposes curbs on social media addiction

ROME (Reuters) - Italian senators on Wednesday presented a draft law to tackle social media addiction that seeks to increase the responsibility of online platforms for the way content is distributed to users.

The proposal, backed by the opposition Democratic Party (PD), would require platforms ⁠to stop profiling users by default and provide greater transparency over how algorithms determine the content shown to users.

"Every time we open a social network, an algorithm decides what we see – not by chance, but to keep us glued to the screen for as long as possible,” PD Senator Antonio Nicita said in a statement.

The bill seeks to hold platforms accountable for the design of the systems they use to distribute content. “Algorithmic ⁠design is not a technical detail. It is a corporate choice with consequences,” the draft law states.

There was no immediate comment on the bill from members of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative coalition, but Nicita, a former member of ⁠the Italian communications watchdog Agcom, was hopeful it could have cross-party support.

“This is a bipartisan issue, and at the moment everyone agrees on banning certain practices for ⁠minors,” he said, adding that the real issue that needed addressing was the design of algorithms, rather than social media content.

In a ⁠separate proposal, the co-ruling League party has proposed a social media ban for children under 14, following similar moves adopted or under discussion in several other countries.