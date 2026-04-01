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Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once

Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once
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Summary Apple is testing a Siri upgrade for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS 27, enabling multi-request queries and AI chatbot features, aiming to catch up in the AI assistant race.

(Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) is testing a ​feature that would let Siri process multiple requests in ‌a single query, bringing the virtual assistant more in line with the capabilities of newer AI assistants, Bloomberg News reported on ​Tuesday.

The feature is being built into iOS 27, iPadOS ​27 and macOS 27 operating systems, all of ⁠which are expected to launch later this year, Bloomberg ​said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker has been readying an improved version of Siri, with technology from Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Gemini ​AI model, for release this year. Apple is expected ​to showcase the revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence capabilities at its ‌upcoming Worldwide ⁠Developers Conference on June 8.

Siri's revamp is a crucial part of Apple's strategy to catch up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial Apple ​Intelligence rollout ​in 2024 met ⁠with lukewarm reception.

According to a media report, Apple plans to turn Siri into its ​first artificial intelligence chatbot, code named Campos, which ​will be ⁠embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and will replace the current Siri interface.

Apple is also looking ⁠to ​open Siri to rival AI services ​beyond its current partnership with ChatGPT, a media report said last week.
 

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