(Reuters) - Social media platform ​X was back up after ‌a brief outage that impacted thousands of users in ​the U.S. on Tuesday, ​according to Downdetector.com.

There were 562 ⁠reports of issues ​with Elon Musk-owned X as of 5:03 ​p.m. ET, down from a peak of over 21,000 reports.

Downdetector ​tracks outages by ​collating status reports from a number ‌of ⁠sources.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is ​shown ​on ⁠Downdetector, as the reports are submitted ​by users.

X did ​not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.