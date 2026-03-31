Govt sends spectrum sharing policy to PTA for review

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has drafted a spectrum sharing policy and submitted it to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for review.

Sources said the revised policy will allow all telecom operators to share spectrum with each other, improving connectivity and network services.

Authorities said the measure is expected to enhance coverage, especially in remote areas, as a single tower will be able to provide service to multiple networks.

Sources confirmed that after reviewing the new frequency bands, the PTA will implement the policy, which aims to improve network reach and service quality across the country.



