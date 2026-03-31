Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Govt sends spectrum sharing policy to PTA for review

Govt sends spectrum sharing policy to PTA for review
Updated on

Summary The government has submitted a revised spectrum sharing policy to PTA, allowing telecom operators to share frequencies, improving network coverage and services, especially in remote areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has drafted a spectrum sharing policy and submitted it to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for review.

Sources said the revised policy will allow all telecom operators to share spectrum with each other, improving connectivity and network services.

Authorities said the measure is expected to enhance coverage, especially in remote areas, as a single tower will be able to provide service to multiple networks.

Sources confirmed that after reviewing the new frequency bands, the PTA will implement the policy, which aims to improve network reach and service quality across the country.

 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

Big Tech's $635 billion AI spending faces energy shock test, S&P Global says
Microsoft plans $1 billion investment in Thailand
Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs
Scientists achieve 'impossible' solar efficiency in renewables breakthrough
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts