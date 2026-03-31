Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia summoned officials from Meta (META.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) over non-compliance with social media restrictions for children under 16 that went into full ​effect last week, a minister said in a video statement published ‌on Tuesday.

Indonesia requires social media companies with platforms it deems high risk to deactivate accounts belonging to children under 16, under a regulation that went into effect last ​week.

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's Communications and Digital Minister, said Meta and Google ​are "two business entities that are non-compliant with the law" and ⁠that they were summoned on Monday to "undergo checks".

Failure to implement the ​curbs may result in sanctions or even a block on the platform, the ministry ​has said.

Meutya said Google and Meta had opposed the curbs from the very beginning.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Both ​companies said last week they had put in place safeguards for ​children.

Roblox and TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, are two other platforms deemed high risk by ‌the ⁠ministry. Meutya said the ministry sent a warning to the two companies to be fully compliant or risk being summoned. TikTok and Roblox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia's curbs, which the government ​says are intended ​to reduce the ⁠risk of cyberbullying and addiction, follow a ban in Australia last year over concerns about social media's potential harms ​to young people's mental health.

The criteria for high-risk platforms ​include the ⁠possibility of talking to strangers, addictive qualities and psychological risks, the ministry said.

Internet penetration in Indonesia reached 80.66% in 2025, according to a survey by ⁠the Indonesia ​Internet Service Providers' Association. The survey showed ​it was 87.8% among "Gen Z" users aged 13 to 28.

There are about 70 million children ​under 16 in Indonesia, Meutya said.