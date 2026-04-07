Govt moves to regulate incoming international calls for revenue, security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to regulate incoming international phone calls in a move aimed at improving revenue, security, and transparency.

According to sources in the Ministry of IT, international calls are currently routed through Long Distance International (LDI) operators, and the new regulatory framework is intended to streamline this system.

The Ministry of IT has issued policy directions to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to implement regulation of incoming overseas calls.

Consultations with relevant companies and stakeholders are ongoing, and final approval will be granted by the authority after completion of the process.

Sources added that the regulation will introduce effective checks and balances in the call system, strengthen revenue collection, and enhance security mechanisms.

Preparations are underway for PTA to monitor international call traffic more closely and enforce stricter control over telecom operations.

The regulation is also expected to expand the role of local operators and LDI companies in handling international telecom traffic.