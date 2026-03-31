NASA probes mystery as astronaut temporarily loses speech in space

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is facing an unusual medical mystery after a seasoned astronaut temporarily lost the ability to speak while in space, leaving experts searching for answers.

According to media reports, veteran astronaut Michael Fincke, who has traveled to space four times, experienced the sudden episode on January 7 aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The incident occurred after dinner as he was preparing for a scheduled spacewalk the following day.

Fincke reported that the condition appeared suddenly—“like a flash of lightning”—without any pain or warning signs.

He was unable to speak for approximately 20 minutes before recovering completely. He noted that he had never experienced anything like it before or since.

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Fellow astronauts quickly recognized that something was wrong and initiated emergency medical protocols within moments.

Medical experts later indicated that the episode did not appear to be linked to a heart attack or respiratory failure, as Fincke reported no discomfort, breathing difficulty, or chest pain during the incident.

Scientists are now investigating whether the mysterious condition could be related to prolonged exposure to microgravity.

Fincke had been aboard the ISS for nearly five and a half months during this mission and has spent a total of 549 days in space over his career.

Due to the medical emergency, the planned spacewalk was canceled. It would have been Fincke’s tenth spacewalk, while his fellow astronaut was set to conduct their first.