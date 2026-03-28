Pakistan launches 5G, ushering in new era of digital growth

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With the launch of 5G services in Pakistan, a new era of technology and digital development has begun, with the effective strategy of the Spectrum Investment Fund Company (SIFC) being highlighted as crucial.

Reports indicate that over 300 5G sites are now active nationwide, providing services in major cities and key locations. Jazz has activated 180 sites, while Zong has 150. Additionally, 5G service is available on 2,254 devices across 103 mobile brands.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association described the launch of 5G technology as a revolutionary step for the country’s digital growth and praised the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of IT, SIFC, and PTA in the successful auction.

Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shehzad, said that the 5G spectrum will significantly improve internet speed and quality, accelerating the pace of digital development across the country.

Three major international companies—Etisalat, China Mobile, and the VEON Group—invested over $500 million in Pakistan during the auction. Jazz (VEON Group) also announced an additional $1 billion investment over the next three years.

This investment is seen as a clear signal for economic recovery and sustainable growth, creating substantial opportunities in Pakistan’s technology sector.