Pakistan successfully conducts 5G spectrum auction, marks digital milestone

(Dunya News) - Pakistan has taken a significant step towards its digital future with the successful auction of 5G spectrum, a move lauded by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) in its latest report.

The GSMA report commended the strategic approach of the Ministry of IT and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), stating that Pakistan has made notable progress and moved ahead of several regional countries, including India.

According to the report, Pakistan has climbed to eighth position globally from near the bottom. Japan continues to lead the rankings, followed by China and Australia. Countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore are still ahead, while Pakistan has overtaken Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

In the auction, three telecom operators secured 480 MHz of spectrum for a combined Rs142 billion. This has expanded Pakistan’s total spectrum capacity to 750 MHz, representing a 2.8-fold increase. GSMA noted that prior to the auction, Pakistan had one of the lowest spectrum levels globally, but effective planning and competitive pricing enabled a successful outcome.

The decision to conduct payments in local currency rather than dollars was also described as a positive and market-friendly move.

While challenges remain in launching 5G services, the report stressed that reforms in telecom taxation, long-term digital policies, and continued focus on innovation will help accelerate progress.

It added that improved access to affordable devices and internet services will unlock new economic opportunities and support broader social development across the country.

