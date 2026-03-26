Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PTA to launch 5G auction for AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan

PTA to launch 5G auction for AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan
Updated on

Summary All three major telecom operators, Zong, Jazz, and Ufone, will participate in the spectrum allocation process.

(Web Desk) - Following the successful completion of the first phase of the 5G spectrum, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is now preparing to initiate a separate auction process for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Sources said initial trials of 5G will take place in Azad Kashmir, with the full rollout in both regions expected within the next six months. The Ministry of Information and Telecommunications is expected to issue the official policy directive within one to two weeks.

All three major telecom operators—Zong, Jazz, and Ufone—will participate in the spectrum allocation process. The Frequency Allocation Board will make the final decisions regarding band assignments.

Officials added that once the policy directive is issued, the (PTA) will hire a consultant to oversee implementation and ensure smooth operations. The rollout of 5G in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to be completed in a relatively short period.
 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

Meta, Google lose US case over social media harm to kids
OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney, sources say
5G rollout gains momentum in Pakistan after licensing phase
OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney
Featured

'Significant progress' made towards agreement with IMF, say sources

White House says talks with Iran still ongoing as Tehran rebuffs US plan

Mental patient drives ambulance from Lahore hospital to Shahdara facility

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis