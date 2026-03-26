PTA to launch 5G auction for AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan

(Web Desk) - Following the successful completion of the first phase of the 5G spectrum, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is now preparing to initiate a separate auction process for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Sources said initial trials of 5G will take place in Azad Kashmir, with the full rollout in both regions expected within the next six months. The Ministry of Information and Telecommunications is expected to issue the official policy directive within one to two weeks.

All three major telecom operators—Zong, Jazz, and Ufone—will participate in the spectrum allocation process. The Frequency Allocation Board will make the final decisions regarding band assignments.

Officials added that once the policy directive is issued, the (PTA) will hire a consultant to oversee implementation and ensure smooth operations. The rollout of 5G in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to be completed in a relatively short period.

