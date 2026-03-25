Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

5G rollout gains momentum in Pakistan after licensing phase

5G rollout gains momentum in Pakistan after licensing phase
Updated on

Summary Telecom operator Jazz has activated 177 5G sites across the country.

(Web Desk) - Notable progress has been made in 5G development in Pakistan following the recent licensing phase.

According to sources telecom operator Jazz has activated 177 5G sites across the country, while Zong has made 150 5G sites operational.

In Islamabad, 5G sites have been activated near key buildings and major hubs, including the Red Zone and Blue Area, covering areas around Parliament and several important sectors.

Sources further revealed that 5G services are currently active on 2,254 devices across 103 brands. However, major manufacturers like Apple and Samsung have yet to release the necessary updates or patches to enable 5G functionality on their devices in Pakistan.
 

Browse Topics
Technology

Related News

OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney
Meta ordered to pay $375 million in New Mexico trial over child exploitation, user safety claims
AI may boost euro area productivity growth by 4% in 10 years, ECB says
Apple to hold annual developers conference from June 8
Featured

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, Iran's new chief of top security council

China's 15th Five-Year Plan signals 4.5-5% growth while expanding Pakistan partnership

PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis