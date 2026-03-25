5G rollout gains momentum in Pakistan after licensing phase

(Web Desk) - Notable progress has been made in 5G development in Pakistan following the recent licensing phase.

According to sources telecom operator Jazz has activated 177 5G sites across the country, while Zong has made 150 5G sites operational.

In Islamabad, 5G sites have been activated near key buildings and major hubs, including the Red Zone and Blue Area, covering areas around Parliament and several important sectors.

Sources further revealed that 5G services are currently active on 2,254 devices across 103 brands. However, major manufacturers like Apple and Samsung have yet to release the necessary updates or patches to enable 5G functionality on their devices in Pakistan.

