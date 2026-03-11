Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach

Summary Pakistan’s digital streaming platform tapmad has acquired exclusive SVOD rights for PSL 11 in Pakistan and global VOD rights for highlights, expanding digital cricket access.

Pakistan’s leading digital streaming platform tapmad has secured exclusive Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) rights in Pakistan for Pakistan Super League Season 11, along with exclusive global Video-on-Demand (VOD) rights for PSL highlights and clips.

The rights were obtained through a strategic partnership with Walee, which holds the official media rights for the upcoming PSL season. Through this collaboration, tapmad aims to bring a premium digital viewing experience to millions of cricket fans in Pakistan and across the world.

With the SVOD rights for PSL 11 in Pakistan, tapmad subscribers will be able to watch match content through the platform’s premium subscription service. The service promises uninterrupted, ad-free streaming in high-definition quality, allowing fans to enjoy PSL matches and related content anytime and anywhere.

The SVOD model is designed to enhance the user experience by eliminating commercial breaks and ensuring smooth streaming across devices. This development reflects the growing shift toward digital sports consumption, where viewers increasingly prefer flexible, on-demand access rather than traditional broadcast schedules.

Beyond Pakistan, tapmad has also secured exclusive global digital VOD rights for PSL highlights, clips and related digital content derived from the official broadcast feed. This means the platform will distribute match highlights and key moments worldwide through its digital channels, making PSL content accessible to international cricket audiences.

The move is expected to significantly expand the global digital footprint of the Pakistan Super League by ensuring that fans outside Pakistan can quickly access match highlights and important clips from anywhere in the world.

Speaking about the development, Yassir Pasha, CEO of tapmad, emphasized the importance of cricket in Pakistan’s culture.

He said the Pakistan Super League remains one of the most exciting sporting spectacles for fans nationwide. According to him, the partnership with Walee will allow tapmad to deliver a premium, ad-free digital experience in HD quality, giving viewers a new way to enjoy PSL action.

Meanwhile, Zain Pasha, Deputy CEO of tapmad, said the agreement highlights the company’s commitment to expanding digital sports entertainment.

He noted that securing exclusive SVOD rights in Pakistan and global VOD rights for highlights will allow the platform to connect fans around the world with PSL’s biggest moments while strengthening its digital sports portfolio.

Over the past few years, tapmad has rapidly emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading digital streaming platforms. Through strategic partnerships and investment in premium content, the platform now offers a wide range of live sports, entertainment programming and on-demand content to millions of users.

The acquisition of PSL 11 digital rights further strengthens tapmad’s position as a key destination for cricket streaming in Pakistan. It also reflects the growing importance of digital platforms in broadcasting major sporting events, particularly among younger audiences who prefer watching sports on mobile devices and smart TVs.

The Pakistan Super League has become one of the country’s most celebrated sporting events since its launch, attracting massive television and digital audiences every year. By securing these digital rights, tapmad aims to play a larger role in expanding the PSL ecosystem, ensuring fans remain connected with the league through modern streaming technology.

Industry observers believe such partnerships between sports leagues and digital platforms will continue to reshape the way cricket is consumed, making matches, highlights and exclusive content more accessible to global audiences.