What's really happening on Venus? Scientists reveal surprising patterns

(Web Desk) - For decades, the surface of Venus has remained one of the least understood environments in the solar system. With only a handful of landers ever transmitting data before succumbing to the planet’s extreme heat and pressure, scientists have had to work with limited direct measurements.

Carl Sagan once cautioned against drawing dramatic conclusions from sparse evidence, noting how easy it is to imagine fantastical scenarios such as dinosaurs roaming the planet. Yet limited data does not mean no insight. Careful analysis and modeling can extract meaningful patterns from even small datasets.

A recent study led by Maxence Lefèvre of the Sorbonne aims to do exactly that. Using the measurements that do exist from past missions, the team developed a model to estimate wind behavior and dust movement at the planet’s surface. Their goal is practical: to better prepare the next generation of Venus missions for the environmental conditions they are likely to encounter.

The study, currently available as a preprint on arXiv, centers on two key factors: temperature variation and dust transport. Rather than treating Venus as a single uniform environment, the researchers divided the planet into distinct regions.

This regional approach allows them to isolate the processes that shape local conditions, offering a more realistic picture of how the surface environment behaves.

At the core of both temperature shifts and dust movement is the same driving force that shapes weather on Earth: wind.

Venus has a “day” that is 117 Earth days long, and a night that is equally as long. This causes massive changes in the atmosphere as the planet is gradually warmed up by solar radiation during the day, and gradually cooled by its own infrared radiation at night.

But those changes are different for different regions of the planet, according to the paper – and especially different from the “highlands” (i.e., mountainous regions) and the “lowlands” (i.e., the plains), and different again between the tropics and the poles.



