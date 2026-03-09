OpenAI hardware leader resigns after deal with Pentagon

OpenAI hardware head **Caitlin Kalinowski** resigned, citing concerns the company rushed an AI deal with the U.S. Defense Department without enough safeguards on surveillance and autonomous weapons.

(Reuters) - Caitlin Kalinowski, who oversaw ​hardware at OpenAI, announced her resignation on Saturday, citing concerns ‌about the company's agreement with the Department of Defense.

In a social media post on X, Kalinowski wrote that OpenAI did not take enough ​time before agreeing to deploy its AI models on the ​Pentagon's classified cloud networks.

"AI has an important role in ⁠national security," Kalinowski posted. "But surveillance of Americans without judicial ​oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorization are lines that deserved ​more deliberation than they got.”

Reuters could not immediately reach Kalinowski for comment, but she wrote on X that while she has "deep respect" for OpenAI ​CEO Sam Altman and the team, the company announced ​the Pentagon deal "without the guardrails defined," she posted.

"It's a governance concern first and ‌foremost," ⁠Kalinowski wrote in a subsequent X post. "These are too important for deals or announcements to be rushed."

OpenAI said the day after the deal was struck that it includes additional safeguards ​to protect its ​use cases. ⁠The company on Saturday reiterated that its "red lines" preclude use of its technology in domestic surveillance ​or autonomous weapons.

"We recognize that people have ​strong views ⁠about these issues and we will continue to engage in discussion with employees, government, civil society and communities around the world,” ⁠the ​company said in a statement to ​Reuters.

Kalinowski joined OpenAI in 2024 after leading augmented reality hardware development at Meta ​Platforms (META.O).