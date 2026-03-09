Pakistan set to begin 5G spectrum auction today

Pakistan will start the 5G spectrum auction on Tuesday, with 600 MHz up for bidding. Officials say the transparent process aims to improve connectivity nationwide.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced that the auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan will begin on Tuesday (today), marking a major step towards introducing next-generation mobile internet services in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman briefed journalists on the upcoming auction during a background session.

Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan has been operating its telecom services on just 274 MHz spectrum since 1987. She said that around 600 MHz spectrum will be auctioned during the upcoming 5G bidding process.

The minister added that the auction will be conducted through specialised software and the entire process will be held live to ensure transparency.

PTA Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman said telecom companies interested in the auction have already hired consultants to guide them through the bidding process. He said telecom operators also participated in a mock auction to test the system and none of the companies raised any concerns about the software.

He further said the introduction of 5G technology would not result in an increase in mobile package prices. The PTA will ensure that telecom companies do not raise prices after the launch of the new service.

The chairman added that it is not yet clear how much revenue the government will generate from the auction, stressing that the main objective of the initiative is to improve digital connectivity across Pakistan rather than simply generate funds.