KP govt orders virtual meetings, 50pc work-from-home in fuel-saving move

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hold 100 percent virtual meetings in government departments and introduce a 50 percent work-from-home policy as part of fuel conservation measures.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shafiq Jan, the provincial cabinet has approved a “Fuel Conservation and Responsible Governance Initiative”.

He said the measures will be implemented for two months on the directives of the chief minister, adding that the policy could be extended after reviewing the prevailing situation.

Under the initiative, all official meetings in government departments will be conducted virtually to reduce travel and fuel consumption.

The provincial government has also approved a 25 percent reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles. With this new cut, the total reduction in fuel allowances has reached 50 per cent, as a 25 percent cut was already in place since the COVID-19 measures.

However, police, rescue services and other law enforcement agencies have been exempted from the fuel reduction policy due to the nature of their duties.

The government has also decided to significantly reduce the unnecessary use of VIP protocol vehicles and helicopters in order to control official expenditures.

In addition, austerity measures have been imposed on government spending, including a ban on unnecessary ceremonies and official dinners.

Shafiq Jan further said that a proposal is under consideration to keep educational institutions closed on Fridays to reduce fuel consumption.

He added that authorities will monitor petrol pumps daily and take strict action against hoarding, while ensuring the availability of diesel for farmers and the wheat harvesting season.