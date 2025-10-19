Saudi GO Telecom launches AI hub in Islamabad to boost digital cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecom has opened an artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Islamabad to boost cooperation in AI and data infrastructure, Pakistan’s IT ministry said on Saturday.

The initiative, underscores growing Saudi investment in Pakistan’s digital sector, follows IT and Telecommunications Minister Shaza Khawaja’s visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral cooperation under Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s National AI Policy 2025.

She met with GO Telecommunications Group CEO Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour in Riyadh to discuss collaboration in digital infrastructure, AI and human capital development.

GO Telecom, a key player in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation offering cloud and data services, has expanded regionally through partnerships with Oman’s Data Park and a majority stake in Ejad Tech. The planned AI hub marks its first major tech venture in Pakistan, broadening its international footprint beyond the petroleum sector.

“In a landmark step toward advancing Pakistan–KSA digital collaboration, GO AI Hub, Pakistan was inaugurated today in Islamabad through joint initiative of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and KSA’s GO Telecom,” the IT ministry said in a statement.

The launch ceremony was attended by IT Minister Khawaja, GO Telecom CEO Al-Mansour and senior officials from Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) this month welcomed the initiative, saying the AI hub would open new avenues for Pakistani startups in training, innovation and bilateral collaboration.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long enjoyed close ties, but in recent years have sought to broaden their cooperation further. During Prime Minister Shehaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh in October 2024, they signed 34 MoUs worth $2.8 billion across multiple sectors.

Both countries are now planning to forge a partnership in the fields of AI and cybersecurity.