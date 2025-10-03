Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple said on Thursday that it had removed ICEBlock, the most popular ICE-tracking app, and other similar apps from its App Store after it was contacted by President Donald Trump's administration, in a rare instance of apps being taken down due to a US federal government demand.

The app alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area, which the U.S. Justice Department says could increase the risk of assault on U.S. agents.

ICE has been a central part of Trump's hardline immigration agenda and its agents have regularly raided and arrested migrants, and rights advocates say free speech and due process are often being infringed in the government's deportation drive.

"Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," Apple said in an emailed statement.

Civilian surveillance of federal immigration agents has become more assertive since Trump returned to office, as activists say they are trying to protect their communities from aggressive enforcement by ICE agents.

Legal experts have told Reuters that surveillance of ICE is largely protected under the U.S. Constitution, as long as they do not try to obstruct law enforcement.

Apple removed more than 1,700 apps from its App Store in 2024 in response to government demands, but the vast majority - more than 1,300 - came from China, followed by Russia with 171 and South Korea with 79.

Over the last three years, the United States does not appear as one of the countries where apps were removed due to government demands, according to company application transparency reports.

The company's actions may also lead to further scrutiny over the ties that tech firms have built with the Trump administration during his second term.

Since Trump took office, ICE has raided multiple facilities with immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, and has ramped up enforcement with $75 billion in new funding through 2029 for ICE. The agency has also arrested visa holders and permanent US residents targeted by the Trump administration over pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Fox Business first reported the app's removal on Thursday, citing a statement by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said the Justice Department contacted Apple to pull the app on Thursday, and that the company complied.

"ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed," Bondi said in her statement to Fox Business.

Bondi has previously argued that Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based creator of ICEBlock, is "not protected" under the Constitution and that they are looking at prosecuting him, warning him to "watch out."

Aaron, in an interview with the BBC, said he was "incredibly disappointed" with Apple's decision, saying it would not affect the security of law enforcement.

Aaron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple removes thousands of apps from its app store every year, including more than 82,500 in 2024, for other reasons, including design-related issues, fraud or intellectual property infringement. Shares were down fractionally on Friday.