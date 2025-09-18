AI helps planning ministry surpass monitoring, evaluation target

(Web Desk) - The Planning Ministry has credited its adoption of artificial intelligence and digital reforms for enabling it to surpass its August monitoring and evaluation target, completing 32 project evaluations against a planned 20 — a 160 percent achievement rate.

According to the ministry’s latest Monthly Development Update, a suite of digital initiatives is reshaping how Pakistan’s development projects are planned, tracked, and scrutinised. The Intelligent Project Automation System (IPAS) now digitises the entire PSDP cycle, from preparation and approval to monitoring and evaluation. Fully integrated with the Financial Accounting and Budgeting System (FABS) running on SAP software, IPAS enables detailed budgeting, automated budget releases, and real-time expenditure tracking.

The report also highlighted the ministry’s AI-enabled decision support system, designed to reduce human discretion by embedding regulatory checks into automated workflows. The system supports evidence-based decision-making and provides real-time tracking of approvals and interventions through publicly accessible platforms.

To strengthen external oversight, the ministry confirmed that 26 third-party firms have been pre-qualified for monitoring, validation, and inspection of projects, with details already published on the Planning Commission’s website. A Complaint Management System (CMS) has also been developed to centralise PSDP-related grievances. The portal, currently in the testing phase, will soon allow citizens to lodge and track complaints digitally.

In addition, a mobile application for field monitoring is in its final stages of development. Built with input from field staff, the app will facilitate real-time reporting on project progress and inspection outcomes.

The monitoring exercise in August spanned multiple sectors, including six education projects jointly reviewed with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. “This collaborative monitoring ensures that critical projects in education receive closer oversight and timely interventions,” the update noted.

Officials said the broader reform agenda is aimed at building a transparent, efficient, and citizen-centred governance framework. “By combining artificial intelligence, digital automation, and public accountability tools, the ministry aims to accelerate development outcomes and strengthen public trust in governance,” the document concluded.