In-focus

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached

Technology

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

MADRID (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that a framework for a deal on TikTok had been reached in trade talks with the Chinese in Madrid, that would pave the way for a switch to US ownership.

Bessent said further details would wait to be determined in a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping when they speak on Friday.

 

Related Topics
International
United States
Technology



Related News