US Treasury Secretary Bessent says framework of deal on TikTok reached
Technology
MADRID (Reuters) - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that a framework for a deal on TikTok had been reached in trade talks with the Chinese in Madrid, that would pave the way for a switch to US ownership.
Bessent said further details would wait to be determined in a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping when they speak on Friday.