Experts foil Indian cyber attacks on various Pakistani websites

Technology Technology Experts foil Indian cyber attacks on various Pakistani websites

Various websites of Pakistan came under cyber-attacks by India

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 16:53:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – India has resorted to cheap tactics in the ongoing confrontation with Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Various websites of Pakistan have come under cyber-attacks by India. Federal Minister for IT Shiza Fatima said the federal ministries’ websites came were hit with cyber-attacks but Pakistani experts have foiled the attempt.

She said there was no huge impact on these attacks adding the NTC has the best possible cyber security system in place.

Moreover, federal and provincial governments were also giving guidelines to the companies on how to avoid these attacks.

On a lighter note, she appreciated the satirical nature of Pakistanis who resorted to memes even in time of war.

