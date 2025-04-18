India's Modi, Musk discussed potential collaboration in technology
(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Elon Musk and talked about "various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year," he said in a post on X on Friday, without saying when the conversation took place.
Modi said that they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.