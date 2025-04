Trump says he will extend TikTok deadline for 75 days

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 23:15:26 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Friday extended the deadline for the sale of ByteDance's US assets of short video app TikTok, saying "tremendous progress" had been made but more work was needed to secure approvals.

Trump added that he looked forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal and that he did not want the app to "go dark."