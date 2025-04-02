LaLiga leads AI evolution with global outreach

Wed, 02 Apr 2025

Reuters - Artificial intelligence isn't coming for football — in Spain, it's already laced up and part of the squad.

"LaLiga has become an integral part of AI's DNA," might sound poetic, but according to Javier Gil — LaLiga's head of AI implementation and development — it’s the other way around.

"AI has become an integral part of LaLiga's DNA," Gil told Reuters by email, calling it a cornerstone of the league’s strategy for years.

"We deployed solutions based on predictive analysis and algorithms long ago," he said, crediting LaLiga president Javier Tebas as a "bold leader" who spotted the potential of generative AI early and established a dedicated department to embed it across the organisation.

This isn't tech for tech's sake, Gil insisted. "It's about the significant value they bring to both LaLiga and the league," he said.

And that value, he argued, goes far beyond tactics and transfer talk.

"Generative AI has proven its ability to change not only the way we work, but also society itself," Gil said. "We have a great opportunity to connect with our fans in new ways and to reshape the entertainment industry."

FROM PITCH TO PIXELS

AI's influence in LaLiga now stretches from match analysis to media production. According to Gil, each match generates more than 3.5 million data points via a tracking camera system installed in every stadium.

That data feeds club-level prep and fuels projects like "Beyond Stats" — an initiative with Microsoft that blends advanced analytics into live broadcasts.

AI also automates real-time video content for digital platforms. "This is perhaps one of the reasons why LaLiga clubs are so competitive in European competitions," Gil said.

And while the tech is evolving fast, even Gil can't predict what's next.

"I don't know what the situation will look like in two years or even two months," he said. "Technological development will not stop... and we believe it is our responsibility to provide ongoing training for our employees to raise awareness of AI and encourage creativity among our teams."

GLOBAL GAME, DIGITAL STAGE

LaLiga's AI ambitions go well beyond Spain. The league is working with other federations and has set up a consultancy in Iraq, while its Dubai office — opened a decade ago — underscores its long-term interest in the Middle East and North Africa.

Gil said the league remains "open to sharing knowledge and expertise with any league, institution, or federation" keen to build a shared understanding of tech's potential.

Clubs like Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo Alaves are also rolling out AI-driven experiences to engage fans, while LaLiga continues to team up with partners such as Microsoft and Sportian to push the frontier.

And the U.S. is very much in their sights. Gil called it "a benchmark for innovation, responsibility, and inspiration" — a country from which LaLiga is keen to learn.

Whether it's article writing, branding, campaign work or interactive experiences, the possibilities are multiplying.

"We believe that sharing knowledge with other sports organisations in open discussions is not just a luxury," Gil said. "It's the only true way to continue learning and developing together."