Oracle prepares to start shutting TikTok servers from 0200 GMT, The Information reports

The staff has been told to prepare to shut down servers that host TikTok data on 0200 GMT on Sunday

(Reuters) – Leaders at Oracle, the main cloud computing provider for TikTok's US operations, have told some staff to prepare to shut down servers that host US TikTok data as soon as 9 pm ET on Saturday (0200 GMT on Sunday) in advance of a US law banning the app from Sunday, The Information reported.

Under a law passed last year and upheld on Friday by a unanimous Supreme Court, the platform has until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its US operation to resolve concerns it poses a threat to national security.