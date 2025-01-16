Prosecution department to introduce AI to expedite provision of justice

The first meeting in this regard was chaired by Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The prosecution department has decided to introduce the Artificial Intelligence (AI) keeping in view the growing trend of technology in today’s world.

The first meeting in this regard was chaired by Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Director Implementation Muhammad Arshad Ali Farooqi, Director Finance Asif Anjum Warraich and other officials concerned.

It was decided in the meeting that Artificial Intelligence would be introduced to make legal and justice system at par with the modern trends.

“We cannot make progress without efficient use of technology in today’s world,” said the prosecutor general.

He added that the provision of justice would be expedited by using the Artificial Intelligence.

Syed Farhad Ali Shah said that the justice system would be modernized as per the latest trends in the world.

He urged all the judicial officers to equip themselves with the modern technology.

The prosecutor general directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the usage of AI in judiciary.

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi said that Artificial Intelligence would help in legal drafting and research.

“The AI will directly help us in the prosecution matters,” she said.