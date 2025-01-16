China unveils flying motorbike that hits speeds 60 miles per hour

Technology Technology China unveils flying motorbike that hits speeds 60 miles per hour

The motorbike can hit roads and skies at just touch of a button

Follow on Published On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 07:34:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - China has unveiled a flying motorbike that can hit speeds up to 60 miles per hour in a world first.

The future of transport could be revolutionised as an extraordinary prototype showed how a brand could create a fully autonomous bike.

The Skyrider X1 was unveiled - by Chinese company Rictor - as a motorbike that can hit the roads and the skies at just the touch of a button.

This prototype has promised to be a street-legal electric moped when on ground, according to New Atlas.

The Skyrider X1 would then be able to easily transform into a flying bike when it's four arms are folded out.

Once the propellers are powered a user would just need to input their location and the bike can fly them to it.

This incredible vehicle would come in two different versions.

The cheaper base X1 SL would be able to fly for up to 25 minutes in the air.

A more expensive X1 SX would be fitted with a larger battery and fly for up to 40 minutes.

The extraordinary motorbike also comes with a fitted emergency parachute.

This incredible creation would use carbon fibre and aviation-grade aluminium to keep the motorbike light enough to fly.

These materials will also ensure the vehicle is tough and durable for use on the roads.

The incredible design would be easier to use than a regular helicopter.

Riders would not have to worry about confusing buttons and difficult designs as this vehicle has automated take-off and landing functions.

This means people would just have to input their location and leave the flying motorbike do the rest.

A "real-time weather and environmental adaptability” feature also means the speed and altitude will automatically change to ensure users take the best route.

People looking for a mechanical experience will be happy to know they would also be able to manually control the machine with a joystick.

The world first vehicle will reportedly hit the market for around $60,000 next year.

The incredible designs were unveiled at the CES tech convention in Las Vegas.

A drawback with this deign is that it's creator, Rictor, has only produced an ebike in the past.

The prototype also missed important documents and data like flight tests and a working model.



China unveils flying motorbike that hits speeds 60 miles per hour

The motorbike can hit roads and skies at just touch of a button

(Web Desk) - China has unveiled a flying motorbike that can hit speeds up to 60 miles per hour in a world first.

The future of transport could be revolutionised as an extraordinary prototype showed how a brand could create a fully autonomous bike.

The Skyrider X1 was unveiled - by Chinese company Rictor - as a motorbike that can hit the roads and the skies at just the touch of a button.

This prototype has promised to be a street-legal electric moped when on ground, according to New Atlas.

The Skyrider X1 would then be able to easily transform into a flying bike when it's four arms are folded out.

Once the propellers are powered a user would just need to input their location and the bike can fly them to it.

This incredible vehicle would come in two different versions.

The cheaper base X1 SL would be able to fly for up to 25 minutes in the air.

A more expensive X1 SX would be fitted with a larger battery and fly for up to 40 minutes.

The extraordinary motorbike also comes with a fitted emergency parachute.

This incredible creation would use carbon fibre and aviation-grade aluminium to keep the motorbike light enough to fly.

These materials will also ensure the vehicle is tough and durable for use on the roads.

The incredible design would be easier to use than a regular helicopter.

Riders would not have to worry about confusing buttons and difficult designs as this vehicle has automated take-off and landing functions.

This means people would just have to input their location and leave the flying motorbike do the rest.

A "real-time weather and environmental adaptability” feature also means the speed and altitude will automatically change to ensure users take the best route.

People looking for a mechanical experience will be happy to know they would also be able to manually control the machine with a joystick.

The world first vehicle will reportedly hit the market for around $60,000 next year.

The incredible designs were unveiled at the CES tech convention in Las Vegas.

A drawback with this deign is that it's creator, Rictor, has only produced an ebike in the past.

The prototype also missed important documents and data like flight tests and a working model.