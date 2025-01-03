PTCL confirms cable damage, resolves to swiftly address public concerns

Teams are working diligently to resolve the matter as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) confirmed on Friday damage to an international submarine cable which has led to internet disruptions in Pakistan.

“Teams are working diligently to resolve the matter as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time," the PTCL said.

The internet slowdown issue persists in Pakistan and freelancers or those associated with works of similar nature bear the brunt of the situation.

A day earlier, the PTA said internet and broadband users might face disruptions as submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar developed a fault.

In a press release, the PTA said the fault was reported in the AAe-1 submarine cable located near Qatar, which is one of the seven cables handling Pakistan’s international Internet traffic.

“Due to this Internet and broadband users may face problems,” the PTA said.

The PTA said its teams were working on fixing the problem.

“PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep telecom users informed from time to time,” the statement added.

Pakistan has reported faults in undersea Internet cables in the past as well. Internet disruptions over the past few months have affected millions of Pakistani users, adversely affecting businesses and drawing nationwide complaints

Pakistan has 110 million Internet users, and up to 40 percent slower Internet speeds have affected nearly half of the population.

Digital rights experts, however, have cast doubts on the government’s statement about Internet disruptions in the past. Instead, they say, point out the government’s move to install a firewall to monitor and regulate content.

