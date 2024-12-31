Sun hurls solar flares towards Earth, could cause communication blackouts

The Sun is currently in its “solar maximum”

Published On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 06:58:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Sun has unleashed a set of powerful solar flare that could cause communication disruptions – and allow people to see the northern lights.

The class X1.5 and X1.1 flares are some of the most powerful kinds possible. It was released on Sunday, and could cause disruption in the coming days.

The Sun is currently in its “solar maximum”, or the most active part of its 11-year cycle. That means that it is more likely to release powerful flares more often.

That has led to a run of displays of the northern lights, as those eruptions from the Sun interact with the Earth’s atmosphere and lead to stunning displays in the sky.

That could happen this time around. Aurora could be visible at relatively low latitudes, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They may be visible on New Year’s Eve, experts said – potentially appearing alongside human-made fireworks that evening.

But space weather of this kind can also cause problems with communications systems and other important infrastructure. The eruptions had led to blackouts of radio signals, the agency said.