Russia fines TikTok 3 million roubles over legal violations

Fri, 27 Dec 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday fined TikTok three million roubles ($28,929.60) after finding it guilty of failing to abide by Russian legal restrictions on distributing certain kinds of information, the Moscow courts' press service said.

It did not specify the nature of the complaint against TikTok.