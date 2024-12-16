IT minister finally acknowledges slow internet speed in Pakistan

Technology Technology IT minister finally acknowledges slow internet speed in Pakistan

She stated that the launch of 5G will enhance internet quality

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 14:08:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima, admitted the issue of slow internet speed in Pakistan, while expressing optimism about upcoming improvements through policy reforms and advanced technologies.

Speaking at the National Broadband Network Forum, Shaza Fatima stated that the fiberisation policy and the launch of 5G will enhance internet quality.

She highlighted the establishment of the National Digital Commission, chaired by the Prime Minister, which will present a five-year roadmap. The commission will include all four provincial chief ministers and key ministers.

She further announced that the Digital Pakistan Bill will be tabled in the National Assembly on Monday and is expected to be approved soon.

Upon approval, the National Digital Commission will be formally established, led by the Prime Minister. The minister expressed hope for bipartisan support for the bill.

She noted that under the National Digital Commission, a digital authority will be formed to oversee progress.

She anticipated significant improvements in internet speed in the coming years, alongside increased investment in technology infrastructure.

She mentioned that rapid progress is being made on the National Fiberisation Policy, with 5G spectrum auction planned for April, aiming to upgrade both 5G and 4G services.

Addressing cybersecurity concerns, the minister noted that Pakistan daily face cyber threats.

She emphasised the importance of cybersecurity and data protection, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges.

Earlier she was adamant on refuting any internet suspension or reduction in internet speed in Pakistan.

She attributed any perceived slowdown in internet speed to the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).